Even Oprah's dog wants to be Wonder Woman -- or does she?

Sadie the cocker spaniel looks less than super-thrilled with the superhero's tiara, but her famous owner is having a doggone good time.

"Wonder Woman" fandom has spread to the canine world. Or has it?

On Tuesday, talk show host Oprah Winfrey shared photos on her Instagram account of a Wonder Woman-themed party she was throwing for 28 10-year-olds. But it seemed the 63-year-old Winfrey was having just as much fun as any kid, even dressing up her cocker spaniel Sadie in a Wonder Woman tiara.

Sadie looked unconvinced about the sheer wonder of it all, as Winfrey noted in a tweet.

The rest of the party included Wonder Woman flip-flops, arm cuffs, popcorn buckets, and a cake from Charm City Cakes, the shop made famous by TV show "Ace of Cakes."

"Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot as the star-spangled superhero, continues to soar at the box office, pulling in more than $57 million at the North American box office (£47 million, AU$62 million) in its second weekend -- soundly beating Tom Cruise's "The Mummy," which earned $32.2 million in its debut.

