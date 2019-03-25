Oprah brings two documentaries and her book club to Apple TV Plus

Screenshot by Lynn La/ CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook saved the biggest surprise for last regarding Apple's new streaming TV service. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey took the stage Monday to announce she would be bringing two documentaries to Apple TV Plus.

The first documentary, with a working title of Toxic Labor, deals with sexual harassment in the workplace. The second is currently unnamed and delves into mental health, addiction, trauma, loss and more.

Winfrey also said she would be bringing her famous book club to the platform. She will host live discussions with authors and readers can tune in live across Apple devices.

Winfrey said Apple has reimagined how people communicate. "They're in billions of pockets y'all," she said.

The shows are part of more than 30 shows currently in production for the company.

