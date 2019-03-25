Oprah brings Apple CEO Tim Cook to tears

Apparently, even Tim Cook is awestruck by Oprah.

In a rare emotional moment for the usually staid Apple CEO, Cook hugged media mogul Oprah Winfrey and with a tear in his eye, thanked her for her participation in the company's launch of its new streaming TV service.

"Thank you, I will never forget this," he said after hugging her.

Winfrey took to the stage as the last megacelebrity in a long parade of celebrities, announcing original content for the new Apple TV streaming service. The company announced the new service, which will be available in over 100 countries and released starting this fall, at an event Monday at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters.

The presentation brought together a rare collection of Hollywood stars to introduce their new series produced exclusively for Apple. Directors Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, as well as actresses Jenifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were on hand. But it was Oprah who stole the show, taking a moment to proclaim as only Oprah could:

"There has never been a moment quite like this one," she said. "We have this unique opportunity to rise to our best selves in how we use and choose to use both our technology and our humanity. That's why I have joined forces with Apple."

Winfrey will be bringing two documentaries to Apple TV Plus, including one called Toxic Labor, which deals with sexual harassment in the workplace. Her second documentary hasn't yet been named, but will explore mental health, addiction, trauma, loss and more.

Winfrey also announced she'll be bringing her famous book club to Apple's streaming service, where she'll have live discussions with authors.

Now playing: Watch this: Oprah joins the Apple family with two new documentaries