Oppo's fancy next-gen smartphone may have leaked online

Jon Prosser

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is gearing up for a March launch of its fancy next-generation flagship handset, according to noted leaker Jon Prosser.

Prosser posted an image Tuesday on Twitter of four phones, purporting to be Oppo's the Find X3, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite, along with caption revealing an apparent March 11 announcement date and April 14 shipment date. The Find X3's "squircle" camera bump, which appears to house four lenses, drew immediate comparisons to the pro models of Apple's iPhone 12 line.

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Lite and Neo 👀



- Announcement: March 11

- Pre-order: March 31

- Launch: April 14 pic.twitter.com/s7kf9thmD2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2021

"Everyone's gonna start with the iPhone copy comments now but at least it looks different and kinda cool. Definitely seems sleek as well," said leaker Ishan Agarwal.

"I like companies trying something new and different instead of just copying Apple," wrote on Twitter user.

Oppo isn't shy about releasing gadgets that draw heavy design inspiration from Apple's iconic products. Last year's Oppo Watch was all but a clone of the Apple Watch, from its gently curve display, removable silicone straps, and even its white packaging.

Érika García / CNET

Oppo isn't a household name in the US, but the Chinese company is one of the largest smartphone makers in the world. It's emerged as a threat to Apple in recent years, offering features such as no-notch displays and under-the-glass sensors that aren't found on the iPhone.

A spokesperson for Oppo didn't immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.