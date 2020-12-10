Oppo's fanciest phone yet may get a 'microscope' macro camera, leaker says

Érika García / CNET

After Oppo announced the imminent arrival of its next-gen Find X flagship line in early December, new leaks are shedding more light on what the Chinese company's fanciest phone could look like when its launched early next year.

According a Twitter post this week by noted leaker Evan Blass, Oppo will launch a trio of phones as part of the Find X3 (unofficial name) line. The highest-end phone, likely named the Find X3 Pro, will get a 6.7-inch screen with a dynamic frame rate that maxes out a 120Hz, Blass says, as well as a 4,500 mAh dual cell battery that'll support 65W wired charging and wireless charging of up to 30W.

But perhaps the most interesting part of the Blass' leak pertains to the device's camera module. The Find X3 Pro is expected to sport four rear cameras made up of a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, and two 50 megapixel lens for standard and ultra-wide shots that will both use Sony's IMX 766 sensor. A three-megapixel macro camera armed with 25x zoom and a ring of lights will likely be the standout camera feature that Blass is expecting Oppo to feature heavily in Oppo's marketing campaigns. Other features leaked by Blass include the Find X3 Pro's weight of 190 grams.

Oppo Find X3 Pro https://t.co/TLA70IsFZa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 7, 2020

Earlier this month, Oppo announced its upcoming flagship line (which it stopped short of naming) will pack Qualcomm's brand new Snapdragon 888 chipset when it launches in the first quarter of 2021. The Find X3 series is the follow-up to the lauded Find X2 family launched internationally in the first quarter of this year for over $1,000.

