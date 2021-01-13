Opportunity knocks to get a Nest Hello video doorbell for $130

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Have you ever had a package stolen off your porch? If so, you know how violated you can feel when a stranger steps up to the threshold of your home and takes your personal property in a space that feels private and personal. A video doorbell won't prevent porch pirates from taking your things, but they can give you a video record of the act, which might help police track down the criminal. Premium smart video doorbells tend to cost at least $200, and the Google Nest Hello sells for $229. But right now, you can nab the , which I believe is the lowest price we've ever seen. To get this deal, use the exclusive CNET promo code CNETNSTH at checkout.

With a price this low, you'd be forgiven for wondering what's the deal with this deal. Is it a refurb? Open box? No warranty? Nope, nope and nope. This is a new Nest Hello with a full one-year warranty -- though it'll arrive in bulk packaging rather than the usual retail box. If you can live with that, this is a deal you won't see again soon.

This is Google's Nest Hello, complete with Wi-Fi and night vision. After attaching it to your existing doorbell wiring, this dual-band Wi-Fi device captures video at 1600x1200 pixels and 30 fps. Two-way audio (with noise- and echo-cancellation) lets you to chat with visitors. And in a roundup of the best video doorbells, the Nest Hello earned a spot as one of CNET's favorite models. Want to learn more? Read CNET's review of the Nest Hello.

