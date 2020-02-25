Oppo unveils screen details of its new Find X2 phone

Oppo

Oppo has revealed the display on its upcoming flagship phone the Find X2 will have a 120Hz refresh rate -- the same as Samsung's Galaxy S20 series -- and a 3K screen. With Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus, Oppo had to reschedule its phone launch, and the Chinese phone maker is now revealing the details on Twitter.

#OPPOFindX2

"The screen that a 2020 true flagship should have. #OPPOFindX2," Brian Shen, Oppo global marketing head, tweeted Monday night, as spotted earlier by TechRadar.

MWC, the show where most Android flagship phones are announced every year, had been scheduled to take place this week, but the spread of the deadly coronavirus from Wuhan, China, to Asia, the US, Australia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East caused the cancellation. Coronavirus deaths now total more than 2,700, with over 80,000 cases confirmed.

"Oppo respects and understands GSMA's decision to cancel the MWC Barcelona 2020 event," the Chinese handset maker said in a statement earlier February. "After serious consideration, we have also decided to reschedule the OPPO Find X2 Global Launch Event, originally scheduled on 22nd February."

Oppo plans to hold the event for its newest flagship 5G phone sometime in March.