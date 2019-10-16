Oppo Reno2 gives you an ultrawide-angle camera for less

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The hot new feature in Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max phones is its ultrawide-angle camera, which lets you zoom out to fit more in your photos. It's a super-nifty feature, but it doesn't come cheap. The iPhone 11 starts at $699, and Huawei's flagship phones, which have had ultrawide-angle lenses for a year now, are similarly pricey. Now, though, Chinese phone maker Oppo is launching a phone with an ultrawide-angle camera for much less.

The Reno2 Z is Oppo's new budget offering. There's no official US price, but the Australian price of AU$599 converts to roughly $400 and £315. Despite its affordable cost, the Reno2 Z has a quad-camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo is also launching a more robust midrange offering, the Reno2. It has nearly the same camera setup, but instead of the 2-megapixel depth sensor it has a 13-megapixel telephoto lens -- which allows for 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. There's no official price on the Reno2 yet, and unlike the Reno2 Z it won't launch in Australia, but you can find it on Amazon for $599 and eBay UK for £579.

Both are beautiful phones, with rich 6.5-inch AMOLED displays. The screens are also notchless, thanks to a pop-up selfie camera. Outside a slightly better camera setup, the Reno2 also has a more powerful processor. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, while the Reno 2Z rocks a Mediatek Helio P90.

We've not had a chance to test the phones out extensively, but both look stylish and feel more premium than their price tags would suggest. A lot of that is because the Reno2 phones look almost identical to the Oppo Reno 5G, the Chinese company's early-2019 flagship.

Both the Reno and Reno2 Z have in-screen fingerprint scanners and run on ColorOS 6.1, Oppo's take on Android 9 Pie (not Android 10, sadly). Plus, a huge bonus in 2019, both have headphone jacks. Enjoy them while you can.

Oppo Reno2 specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor

6.5-inch, 1,080x2,400-pixel AMOLED display (401 ppi)



Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1

128GB/256GB storage, 8GB RAM

48 megapixel wide-angle + 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle + 2-megapixel black-and-white + 13-megapixel telephoto quad-camera setup

16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

Headphone jack

Dual SIM

4,000mAh battery

Oppo Reno2 Z specs

MediaTek Helio P90 processor

6.53-inch, 1,080x2,340-pixel AMOLED display (395 ppi)

Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1

256GB storage, 8GB RAM

48-megapixel wide-angle+ 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle + 2-megapixel black-and-white + 2 megapixel depth sensor quad-camera setup

16-megapixel pop-up camera

Dual SIM

4,000mAh battery

Now playing: Watch this: The Reno 5G is Oppo's best phone yet