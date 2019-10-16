Oppo Reno2 gives you an iPhone 11-like ultrawide-angle camera for less

The hot new feature in Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max phones is its ultrawide-angle camera, which lets you zoom out to fit more in your photos. It's a super-nifty feature, but it doesn't come cheap. The iPhone 11 starts at $699, and Huawei's flagship phones, which have had ultrawide-angle lenses for a year now, are similarly pricey. Now, though, Chinese phone maker Oppo is launching a phone with an ultrawide-angle camera for much less.
The Reno2 Z is Oppo's new budget offering. There's no official US price, but the Australian price of AU$599 converts to roughly $400. It sells for a slightly pricier £329 in the UK. Despite its affordable cost, the Reno2 Z has a quad-camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Oppo is also launching a more robust midrange offering, the Reno2. It has nearly the same camera setup, but instead of the 2-megapixel depth sensor it has a 13-megapixel telephoto lens -- which allows for 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. The Reno2 won't launch in Australia, but sells in the UK for £449 -- which converts to $575.
Both are beautiful phones, with rich 6.5-inch AMOLED displays. The screens are also notchless, thanks to a pop-up selfie camera. Outside a slightly better camera setup, the Reno2 also has a more powerful processor. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, while the Reno 2Z rocks a Mediatek Helio P90.
We've not had a chance to test the phones out extensively, but both look stylish and feel more premium than their price tags would suggest. A lot of that is because the Reno2 phones look almost identical to the Oppo Reno 5G, the Chinese company's early-2019 flagship.
Both the Reno and Reno2 Z have in-screen fingerprint scanners and run on ColorOS 6.1, Oppo's take on Android 9 Pie (not Android 10, sadly). Plus, a huge bonus in 2019, both have headphone jacks. Enjoy them while you can.
Oppo Reno2 specs
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor
- 6.5-inch, 1,080x2,400-pixel AMOLED display (401 ppi)
- Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1
- 128GB/256GB storage, 8GB RAM
- 48 megapixel wide-angle + 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle + 2-megapixel black-and-white + 13-megapixel telephoto quad-camera setup
- 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera
- Headphone jack
- Dual SIM
- 4,000mAh battery
Oppo Reno2 Z specs
- MediaTek Helio P90 processor
- 6.53-inch, 1,080x2,340-pixel AMOLED display (395 ppi)
- Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1
- 256GB storage, 8GB RAM
- 48-megapixel wide-angle+ 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle + 2-megapixel black-and-white + 2 megapixel depth sensor quad-camera setup
- 16-megapixel pop-up camera
- Dual SIM
- 4,000mAh battery
