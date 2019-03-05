Oppo F11 Pro takes to India with a 48-megapixel rear camera

Oppo

The latest phone in Oppo's F series lineup is promising to dazzle you with beautiful photos. And its 48-megapixel rear camera lives up to that promise.

That rear camera is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. And together the F11 Pro's cameras do a great job of capturing images with plenty of detail, letting you zoom right down to the pixels.

There's also a night mode and the phone uses color mapping to identify and reconstruct the colors of a scene, which should help take better looking portrait shots. Oppo says it can even take great low-light portrait shots, a claim I've also tested.

Oppo's used AI to improve the phone's camera features -- the company claims it can recognize over 23 types of scenes and is capable of choosing the right settings to get the most out of a picture.

Camera aside, the phone is quite the looker. The rear design has a gradient look that's now a hallmark of Chinese phone makers, and it's stunning. The pop-out front camera is placed in the middle and features a transparent design inspired by amber, which helps keep the focus on the 6.53-inch display -- and Oppo says the screen uses its own memory (RAM) to help reduce power consumption.

Oppo's also designed the phone to make it easier to hold. The F11 Pro has a crescent design on the top and bottom and its rounded edges don't dig into your palms. This should make it comfortable to hold and play games on.

Following fans' feedback on previous phones, Oppo has moved the speaker and microphone. The microphone is now in the middle of the phone, making it easier to pick up your voice if you're playing a game and holding the phone horizontally.

Other cool features include fast charging, which Oppo says can get the F11 Pro from 0 to full in just 80 minutes. Factor in the 4,000-mAh battery and the phone seems fit for all-day use. Note that the F11 doesn't use a Qualcomm chip: It's powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 instead. But I reckon it should hold up well against Qualcomm Snapdragon 660-powered phones.

The F11 Pro runs Android 9 Pie, but it uses Oppo's own ColorOS 6 on top. Unlike Vivo phones, it doesn't just shoehorn in its own gesture control. It also includes Android P gesture controls, so you can find what works for you.

The Smart Sidebar feature brings full-screen multitasking to the F11 Pro. Turn it on by swiping to the left from the right side. You can launch apps from the Smart Sidebar, quickly share recently opened files, start screen recording or snap a screenshot.

Oppo's latest F series phone isn't a crazy high-end flagship phone, but it's a solid midrange device. The F11 Pro is expected to hit markets in India first, then China and the rest of Asia pretty soon. But there's no word on a US, UK or Australia launch. We'll add pricing details here as they become available.

