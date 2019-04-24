Oppo brings Reno phones, with 5G and 10x zoom, to Europe

Oppo

Oppo launched its trio of Reno phones in Europe Wednesday, giving customers a choice between a standard version, a 10x zoom one or a 5G model.

The Chinese company revealed its flagship device's flavors in Shanghai earlier this month, but revealed at the launch event that UK carrier EE would be its 5G partner in the country.

The standard Reno has a 6.4-inch OLED screen, a Snapdragon 710 processor and a pair of rear cameras, while the 5G and 10x Zoom options have a 6.6-inch screen and Snapdragon 855 processor.

The 10x Zoom one includes a third rear camera, so you can take advantage of its 48-megapixel HD primary lens, its 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and its 13-megapixel telephoto lens. All three models solve the notch problem by having 16-megapixel forward-facing camera pop up from the top of the phone.

"Reno will serve as the catalyst" for Oppo's smartphone development and as part of its global growth strategy for the brand, Alen Wu, Oppo's president of international business, said in a release.

It's available in teal, purple, pink and dark blue, has 128GB and 256GB storage variations, and RAM options ranging from 6GB to 8GB.

The company didn't have any pricing specifics, but in China the phones range from the equivalent of $450 to $710. We'll update as soon as the European prices are revealed.