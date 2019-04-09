Opera's new Reborn 3 web browser sports a built-in crypto wallet

Opera

The latest version of the Opera web browser launched Tuesday for Mac, Windows and Linux. Opera 60, codenamed Reborn 3, includes a cryptocurrency wallet, Web 3 explorer and a free VPN.

Reborn 3 has increased privacy and security features, including a built-in ad blocker, the company said in a release. Like previous versions of Opera, it also offers an unlimited VPN, or virtual private network, that encrypts information and hides users' geographical locations.

Opera also said it's the first major browser to include an explorer for Web 3, a blockchain-based "internet of the future." Web 3 is an umbrella term for a group of technologies -- including blockchain and cryptocurrencies -- that supporters say will help launch a decentralized internet. Opera said users can explore Web 3 by entering the address of a Web 3 application into the Opera search bar.

"The more time we spend online, the more we need tools that help us control the security and privacy of our digital lives," Krystian Kolondra, executive vice president and head of browsers at Opera, said in a statement. "With this major upgrade, we are taking the first step into Web 3, the new Web, where users are in control. We believe every browser in 2019 should be Web 3-ready."

Opera's also bringing its Crypto Wallet feature to the desktop browser. Opera said it'll sync with the Crypto Wallet in Opera for Android, meaning your wallet keys are always with you. The Wallet feature will launch for iOS in the future.

