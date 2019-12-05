Opera browser dark mode brings noir hue to Android phones like Samsung Galaxy S10

If you've been looking to inject a little more darkness in your web browsing on Android devices, version 55 of Opera's browser has the solution. Along with the darkened interface, it can give white sections of web pages a noir look even if they aren't designed that way, as well as the usual browser dimming tools.

You can manually tweak the color temperature and schedule dark mode to activate at certain times to reduce the blue light your screen gives off. It also lets you dim the onscreen keyboard, but Android Police notes that the overlay this feature uses is experimental and potentially buggy.

Opera

Opera's Android Product Manager Stefan Stjernelund noted that the features were designed with the harsh winter months in the company's native Norway in mind.

"With only a few hours of sunlight each day, we noticed that most of today's devices' automatic brightness settings cannot go dark enough, often disturbing everyone's circadian rhythms," he wrote in a blog post. "We decided to fix this issue with our browser. This version of Opera allows you to suppress blue light and go super dark."

Opera declined to comment about its plans to bring this feature to the iOS version of the app, which is known as Opera Touch.

First published at 5:12 a.m. PT.

Updated at 7 a.m. PT: Notes that Opera declined comment.