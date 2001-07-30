OpenReach picks up $31 million

OpenReach said Monday it has received a $31 million second round of funding, which was led by Lehman Brothers Communications Fund and Sofinnova Ventures. IDG Ventures and previous investors Polaris Venture Partners and Clarity Partners contributed to the latest round. Woburn, Mass.-based OpenReach has raised a total of $52 million for its software company, which allows corporations to provide secure network access to employees in remote offices, as well as to partners and customers.