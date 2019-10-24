Oops! Biden forgot to buy TodosConBiden.com and now Trump owns it

Screenshot by Laura Martínez/CNET

If you plan to run for president of a country (or any public office for that matter), you'd better make sure to buy all the possible web domains associated with your name, especially those related to your slogans. Otherwise, your rivals might have a good laugh at your expense.

That's precisely what seems to have happened to Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The former vice president's campaign team appears to have forgotten to register a domain for the slogan Todos Con Biden, which is Spanish for All With Biden. TodosConBiden.com now belongs to President Donald Trump's reelection team.

Visitors to the Todos con Biden website are greeted with the following message (in both English and Spanish): "Oops, Joe se olvidó de los latinos" / "Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos." Once you click on the "Let's Go" action button, you'll be redirected to the Latinos for Trump en español page, urging visitors to contribute to the campaign and support Trump's reelection. A message on the left corner of the page says, "Paid for by Donald J. Trump For President, Inc."

Adding to the insult, the Biden campaign also apparently didn't secure the Facebook name and Twitter handles for the slogan, and they're now both controlled by the Trump campaign. The Twitter account Todos con Biden has been tweeting negative messages about Biden, linking him with separation of families and even a 2015 meeting with Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro.

The Biden campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET en Español.

This story originally posted as "¡Oops! Biden se olvida de registrar TodosConBiden.com y ahora Trump lo está trolleando" on CNET en Espanol .