OnlyFans will prohibit sexually explicit content starting in October

The London-based livestreaming website OnlyFans will begin prohibiting sexually explicit content starting in October, the company said Thursday. The new standards will still permit nudity, provided that creators post in accordance with the site's acceptable use policy.

"Effective 1 October, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct," an OnlyFans spokesperson told CNET. "In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines."

The change is being made at the request of the site's banking partners and payout providers, the spokesperson added.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans claims over 130 million users and 2 million creators worldwide, but recent reports suggest that the site's status as a popular destination for amateur adult content has made it difficult to attract investors. Earlier this week, the company launched a nude-less app to help broaden its image as a platform for creators, and to align with the policies of popular app marketplaces.

"We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines," the OnlyFans spokesperson said.