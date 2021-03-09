Only Cortana-powered speaker is about to drop Microsoft's digital assistant

Chris Monroe/CNET

The Harman Kardon Invoke, the lone Cortana-powered smart speaker on the market, will lose Microsoft's digital assistant on Wednesday, as previously reported by Thurrott. It comes a year after Microsoft said Cortana would shift from digital assistant to more of a productivity app.

An update removing Cortana will be pushed to Invoke speakers on Wednesday, but Harman Kardon noted that the service will "end in the coming months" even if you don't receive the update.

