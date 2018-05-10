Enlarge Image Fox

When news hit on Thursday that the cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine was cancelled by Fox after five critically-acclaimed seasons due to low ratings, fans of the TV show were not happy and showed their disbelief and anger on Twitter.

The TV series was a hit with fans for not only being hilarious, but also for tackling important topics such as racial profiling, sexuality and gun violence in the US. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was also the second-longest running TV show on Fox, behind New Girl.

The show stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller, many of whom expressed their hope on Twitter that the series would not be cancelled after all.

In addition to fan outrage, celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Meyers, Mark Hamill and Sean Astin, just to name a few, also added their anger online about the show's unexpected cancellation.

But there's hope: Hulu and TV station TBS have expressed interest in picking up the show, according to Deadline.

Hopefully, Hulu will save Brooklyn Nine-Nine like it did with another fan-favorite previously canceled by Fox, The Mindy Project.

Neither Fox nor Hulu immediately responded to a request for a comment.

An episode about Brooklyn Nine-Nine's characters Jake and Amy's wedding will close out the show as the series finale, airing May 20 on Fox in the US and on Netflix in Australia.

Until then, check out the cast, fan and celeb reactions below.

From cast:

Nine Niners are the BEST fans. Love you all dearly. Waiting with you... #RenewB99 pic.twitter.com/m2ElFa221z — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

I am still processing... don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/nmBFA2rm6I — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

I❤️B99 fans — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) May 10, 2018

I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!❤️ #Brooklyn99 #renewB99 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 10, 2018

Do you know what it means to be heartbroken?

Be. Cause. I. Do. https://t.co/LXUiQwA6QT — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) May 10, 2018

From celebrities:

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

Here’s the thing about Brooklyn 99 being cancelled, I don’t want it to be. I love all of those people & they earned the right 2 have a final season victory lap where I could emotionally prepare. Don’t know them. Have nothing 2 do with the show. I’m just a fan who deserves better. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) May 11, 2018

News on @Brooklyn99FOX and @LastManFOX is a double gut punch. Two great shows with hilarious writing and terrific ensembles. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 10, 2018

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! 😩😭😫😢 I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! 😡#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

From fans:

live footage of me finding out Brooklyn 99 is fucking CANCELED pic.twitter.com/OY6a8HuaUy — Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) May 10, 2018

Was in a meeting when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled. But... this is how I'm feeling pic.twitter.com/3xVo9uBqik — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) May 10, 2018

