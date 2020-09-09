Online holiday tech shopping expected to boom this year, analyst says

James Martin/CNET

Sales of technology products like laptops have boomed since the coronavirus pandemic led to shutdowns, quarantines and work from home policies in March. With the holidays fast approaching and the virus continuing to spread, analysts predict that Q4 will see "historic growth" in tech sales, particularly in e-commerce.

In Q4 2020, tech sales are expected to increase 18% over Q4 2019, which only saw 4% growth compared to 2018, according to a Wednesday report from analyst firm The NPD Group.

Tech products associated with working, learning and staying entertained at home dominated Q2 2020, with high-growth categories including notebook computers, tablets, monitors, printers, keyboards and mice, the report found. As we head into the holidays, NPD Group analysts said they expect customers to begin purchasing items that are more "wants" than "needs," like TVs and noise-cancelling headphones.

Most of these tech sales are coming from e-commerce, the report found. In Q2, 69% of consumer technology sales occurred online, up from 48% the year before. That number is expected to remain over 60% in the coming months. In addition, buy online and pick up in store purchases accounted for about a quarter of online tech sales in Q2.

"Black Friday lines won't disappear but we expect lines of consumers waiting for store openings will be replaced by long queues of cars eagerly waiting for Buy Online, Pickup Curbside purchases to be placed in their vehicle," Stephen Baker, vice president and industry advisor for The NPD Group, said in a press release. "As we head into Q4 and into 2021, we're forecasting technology sales will remain strong as the pandemic has renewed recognition of the critical value of technology in the modern lifestyle, sped-up product upgrade cycles and created larger installed bases that will benefit the industry moving forward."