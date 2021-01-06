Onkyo and Pioneer's 2021 receivers offer 8K video and 2-way Bluetooth

Onkyo

CES

After taking a year off, Pioneer and Onkyo return to CES with brand new 2021 receivers offering up-to-date features including 8K video and Dolby Atmos.

All the AV receivers have HDMI 2.1 compatibility -- with 8K video and gaming features such as VRR -- while also offering Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Onkyo has four models, the most notable being the NR6100 which is the replacement for CNET's Editor's Choice, the TX-NR696. Meanwhile Pioneer has three.

Like the models Onkyo and Pioneer have released over the last few years, the products include a complete suite of streaming protocols: Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Works with Sonos and DTS Play-Fi. FireConnect doesn't appear to be available but Play-Fi can perform the same function, so it's not missed. The receivers will also allow voice control via both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The receivers offer two-way Bluetooth communication for streaming from phones or listening on headphones. A powered second zone is included on all models. They can also connect a "headphone dock" for listening to two different sources in the same room, for example.

Here's what we know about Onkyo's 2021 receiver range.

Onkyo TX-NR5100

5.2.2 channel

80 watts per channel (stereo)

Four HDMI inputs and two outputs (with eARC)

Onkyo TX-NR6100

5.2.2 channel

100W per channel (stereo)

Six HDMI inputs and two outputs (with eARC)

Onkyo TX-NR7100

7.2.2 channel

100W per channel (stereo)

Seven HDMI inputs (one front) and two outputs (with eARC)

Dirac Live calibration

Onkyo TX-RZ50

7.2.2 channel

120W per channel stereo

Seven HDMI inputs (one front), two outputs (Main [eARC])

Dirac Live calibration

Meanwhile Pioneer's models include the following receivers.

Pioneer VSX-LX105

5.2.2 channel

Six HDMI inputs, two outputs

80W per channel

Pioneer VSX-LX305

7.2.2 channel

Seven HDMI inputs (one in front), two outputs

100W per channel



Pioneer VSX-LX505

7.2.2 channel

Seven HDMI inputs (one in front), two outputs

120W per channel

After two years it's good to see Onkyo return to one of its main strengths -- AV receivers -- and I have high expectations for the NR6100 in particular. Sony hasn't updated its flagship STR-DN1080 since 2017 and so the main competition for the NR100 now comes from Yamaha's excellent RX-V6A and the Denon AVR-960

Pricing and availability on the range is yet to be announced.