Onkyo's 2018 receivers bear Atmos, music streaming goodies

Here they come, over the ridge, it's Onkyo's midrange receivers! The TX-NR585 and TX-NR686 bring with them the features you want, including Dolby Atmos and almost every type of music streaming option.

Both receivers offer 5.1.2 (with front height) surround amplification in both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The TX-NR686 ($649) offers a bit more power per channel than the TX-NR585 ($550) -- 100 watts versus 80 watts (8 Ohms, 20-20kHz, stereo) -- in addition to a beefier power supply. International pricing on the TX-NR686 will be £650 and AU$1,399 with units coming online in April. No UK or Australia availability for the TX-NR585 has been announced, but its US price converts to £390 and AU$710.

The receivers both have six HDMI inputs on the rear with support for 4K and HDR. The NR686 boasts an extra HDMI input (front) and one extra output at the back -- say for connecting to a projector and a TV simultaneously.

If you're a music streaming fan, Onkyo's receivers offer three different multiroom systems for playing your tunes all over the house: Google Chromecast built-in, DTS Play-Fi, Apple's AirPlay (but not the upcoming AirPlay 2) and FlareConnect. Using one or all of these, you'll be able to stream Spotify, play MP3s from your PC or share commentary from the game around the house.

Both receivers also include a phono pre-amp and Zone 2 outputs for connecting a second pair of speakers, or even a headphone amplifier. That way your kids can watch "Paw Patrol," while you kick back to Swedish black metal tunes.

How will they perform? Onkyo has offered solid value AV receivers for many years and we expect the trend to continue with the new models.

