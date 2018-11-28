Ongoing Cyber Monday Galaxy S9, Note 9 sales: Free Galaxy S9, $300 off Note 9, free Galaxy A6

Cyber Monday might be over, but some offers still trail into December. You'll see discounts on top phones like the Note 9 and Galaxy S9, as well as last year's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. There's a free gift as well, a daily surprise from AT&T. Cyber Monday promotions range from bill credit-style discounts to a redeemable coupon. This is one of the best times to buy a new phone, but retailers and carriers will continue to offer promotions through the gift-giving season.

Also see Cyber Monday sales still active for the iPhone XS and XR, and deals for the excellent OnePlus 6T and top LG models.

T-Mobile: Free Galaxy A6 with unlimited plan ($40 per month total) César Salza / CNET T-Mobile customers who activate a new account will get a Galaxy A6 phone for $30 per month all in -- $30 for the plan and $10 for the monthly device connection fee. The discount comes in the form of 24 months of monthly bill credits. Fine print here. The offer is available now. See at T-Mobile Galaxy Watch review

AT&T: Buy a Galaxy S9, get one free Josh Miller/CNET This is a classic BOGO offer for two Galaxy S9 phones, which means that it's yours when you jump through hoops of fire while blindfolded to meet certain requirements. OK, so it's not really that bad, but you should make sure you're aware of the restrictions. For example, you need to buy both phones through AT&T Next's installment plan, and the offer requires you to activate a new line of service. You'll be reimbursed for the price of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits, which begin within three bills. The offer is available now. See at AT&T

AT&T: Buy a phone, get Samsung free Samsung Duo wireless charger Josh Miller/CNET In the spirit of surprise, AT&T and Samsung are revealing a new gift each day from Cyber Monday through Friday, Nov. 30. Today (Nov. 28) it's a Samsung Duo charger, a wireless charging dock that will power up two Samsung devices at once. You qualify when you buy a Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9 Plus or Galaxy S8 Active on the AT&T Next plan, with a new activation. The usual activation fees apply, and expect to pay shipping and taxes on the freebie. You'll receive a one-time use code to redeem at Samsung.com within 30 days of receipt. This offer is available now and ends Nov. 30. See at AT&T

Best Buy: Save up to $300 on the Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus Sarah Tew/CNET You'll need to activate with Verizon or Sprint to take advantage of this one. This offer is available now. See at Best Buy

T-Mobile: Get a free Galaxy S9 when you activate two lines Josh Miller/CNET You have to work a little harder for this post-Cyber Monday offer. In order to get the Galaxy S9, you'll need to activate two lines of service and trade in an eligible device. The discount comes in the form of 36 monthly bill credits. The offer is available now. See at T-Mobile

Samsung.com: Save $100 off Note 9, S9 Plus, S9, Note 8, S8, S8 Plus (Verizon service) Sarah Tew/CNET You can snip $100 off the price of a Galaxy phone on Samsung.com when you activate with Verizon. You'll be reimbursed the usual way for carriers, over 24 months of bill credits. The offer is available now. See at Samsung

Sprint: Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Note 9 for $5, $10, $20 per month Normally, you'd pay $33, $38 or $41.67 per month when you lease the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or Note 9 from Sprint's Flex Lease plan, respectively. Sprint's promotion knocks those prices down to $5, $10 or $20 per month, lined up with each Galaxy model. Sprint applies credits within two bills. The promo is available now and runs until Dec. 2. See at Sprint

50 percent off the Galaxy S9 at Cricket Wireless Josh Miller/CNET This online-only deal gives you 50 percent off the Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy A6 when you switch your number from another carrier to Cricket's service. The deal doesn't apply if you come from Cricket's parent company, AT&T. This offer is available now and runs through Dec. 20. See at Cricket Wireless

Originally published Nov. 9, and updated daily.

