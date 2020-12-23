OnePlus Watch is coming 'early next year,' CEO says

James Martin/CNET

It looks like OnePlus' rumored smartwatch might be just around the corner. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Tuesday said in a tweet that the company is making a smartwatch and expects to release it early in 2021.

"Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend -- we're making one, to be released early next year," Lau tweeted. "Wishes do come true."

Rumors have been swirling for a while that OnePlus has had a smartwatch in the works, but details on the expected device are limited. OnePlus is reportedly working with Google on the smartwatch, meaning it'll likely run Wear OS, and some rumors have said the watch will have a round display.

