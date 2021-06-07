Jeff Bezos will go to space WWDC 2021 starts today Loki on Disney Plus Paul vs. Mayweather results Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Stimulus check update

OnePlus to offer 5G phone for under $250, report says

The Nord N200 5G display will apparently match that of the Nord N10 5G.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G has a screen comparable to last year's Nord N10 5G, pictured here.

 James Martin/CNET

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will include a 6.49-inch, 1080p LCD display and cost less than $250, PCMag reported Monday. The Chinese phone maker hinted at the "accessible" 5G device in a blog post last week.

This would be a step up from the Nord N100, which has 4G connectivity and a 720p screen. The upcoming phone's display matches that found on last year's higher-priced Nord N10 5G.

An apparent image of the N200 5G shows three rear cameras, a front camera and a side-mounted combination fingerprint scanner and power button. It doesn't have a release date yet.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

