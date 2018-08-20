OnePlus scores big with T-Mobile carrier launch (The 3:59, Ep. 445)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- The new OnePlus 6T is coming to T-Mobile, in a first-ever US carrier deal for the phone maker.
- Amazon is reportedly working on a new DVR device.
- A look at Microsoft's transformation under CEO Satya Nadella.
