OnePlus reportedly reveals 5G, 90Hz phone costing less than $250

James Martin/CNET

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will include a 6.49-inch, 1080p LCD display and cost less than $250, PCMag reported Monday. The Chinese phone maker hinted at the "accessible" 5G device in a blog post last week.

It's a step up from the N100, which had 4G connectivity and a 90Hz, 720p screen. The upcoming phone's display matches that found on last year's Nord N10 5G.

An image of the N200 5G shows three rear cameras, a front camera and an apparent side-mounted combination fingerprint scanner and power button. It doesn't have a release date yet.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.