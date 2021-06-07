Jeff Bezos will go to space WWDC 2021 starts today Loki on Disney Plus Paul vs. Mayweather results Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Stimulus check update

OnePlus reportedly reveals 5G, 90Hz phone costing less than $250

The Nord N200 5G's display matches the N10 5G.

oneplus-nord-n10-5g-1964

The upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G has a screen comparable to last year's Nord N10 5G.

 James Martin/CNET

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will include a 6.49-inch, 1080p LCD display and cost less than $250, PCMag reported Monday. The Chinese phone maker hinted at the "accessible" 5G device in a blog post last week.

It's a step up from the N100, which had 4G connectivity and a 90Hz, 720p screen. The upcoming phone's display matches that found on last year's Nord N10 5G.

An image of the N200 5G shows three rear cameras, a front camera and an apparent side-mounted combination fingerprint scanner and power button. It doesn't have a release date yet.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

