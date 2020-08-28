OnePlus is reportedly working on a smartwatch as well as a new, entry-level phone, according to two reports. First up, a OnePlus Watch is now in the works, according to a TechRadar report on Thursday citing a former OnePlus employee.
[OnePlus] has "actively been looking into a smartwatch for the last year," the former employee reportedly told TechRadar, which added that a wearable has been spotted in a listing on China's Infocomm Media Development Authority website.
The Chinese smartphone company is also working on a new, entry-level phone that's been code-named Clover, according to Android Central on Friday. Clover would be priced at just $200 and be available to buy in the US, according to the report. It would reportedly feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, three rear cameras -- 13MP, 2MP and 2MP -- 4G LTE connectivity and a 6,000mAh battery.
Clover will also reportedly run Android 10 and be powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset.
Read more: The best 5G phones of 2020
The OnePlus Nord 5G phone was released in July, though it's not available in the US. The high-end 5G-enabled OnePlus 8, launched in April, is available in the US.
OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: OnePlus reportedly has a smartwatch and an entry-level phone in the works
