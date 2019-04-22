OnePlus Pro 7 said to support 5G and have a super-fast screen

OnePlus is planning to introduce a new premium model in 2019 that supports 5G and features new display technology. Called the OnePlus 7 Pro, the phone will have a display that's "super-smooth and very crisp," according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, as reported by the Verge. The report speculates that the display may support a 90Hz refresh rate that's about 33 percent faster than most other smartphones.
The faster refresh rate may have been foreshadowed by Lau in a tweet from last week:
The company's next flagship is expected this spring, possibly as early as May 14. The Verge article suggests that although the OnePlus 7 Pro will support 5G, the company is downplaying it, given the near-term limits of the next generation network.
Previously, OnePlus had said that it would be among the first to have 5G in a phone -- but that the device would not come to the US. The company did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
OnePlus originally captured a following by making phones with many of the premium features found on Apple and Samsung's premium phones and selling them for hundreds less. Since then, it's tweaked that strategy: OnePlus now has one of the highest increases in cost from model to model.
Retail site Giztop has already published rumored specs for the forthcoming OnePlus 7 that include a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, rear triple cameras, a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, a 4000 mAh battery and Oxygen OS 9 base running on Android 9.0 Pie. Starting at $569 (equivalent to approximately £440 or AU$800), the phone will also come with 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 256GB by adding a microSD card, according to the listing.
