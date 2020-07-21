CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 8 vs. OnePlus 8 Pro: All the specs and how they compare

The Nord is OnePlus' inaugural midrange phone from a brand-new line by the same name. Here's how it stacks up against flagship handsets for this year: the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord's rear camera system is headlined by a 48-megapixal primary shooter.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus unveiled its more affordable Nord handset on Tuesday, marking the official launch of a brand-new phone line that company executives have described as a "new beginning" for the Chinese phone maker. It comes about three months after OnePlus debuted its flagship line for the year, the OnePlus 8 series, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

OnePlus hasn't given exact pricing details yet, but it has said that the Nord will cost under 500 euros, allowing more cost-conscious shoppers to get their hands on a OnePlus phone without breaking the bank, after the company has steadily increasing its phones' price tags over the years. It's also a possible indicator that OnePlus is heading in a more affordable direction when it comes to pricing its phones. This year's OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which start at $699 and $899, respectively, are some of the company's most expensive handsets to date. While that's still below the $1,000 mark, it's a far cry from the $299 price tag of 2014's OnePlus One, which was the company's first device.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Nord bears a strong resemblance in design to the OnePlus 8 family of phones and also comes with 5G, but it has some key differences, including chipset and camera module. The Nord gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor (as seen in the Vivo X50 Pro), while the flagship OnePlus 8 handsets have the cutting-edge Snapdragon 865 chipset (as seen in the Galaxy S20, among others). 

As for the camera setup, the Nord rocks two front-facing cameras -- a feature that outdoes both OnePlus phones. That setup includes a 32-megapixel lens and an ultra-wide selfie camera with a 105-degree field of view, which the Chinese phone-maker says will apparently save its users from the embarrassment of using a selfie stick. On the Nord's rear, you'll find four cameras. There's a 48-megapixel standard shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing lens that OnePlus chose to omit from the One Plus 8, which has three rear cameras.

You can probably tell from the name, but the OnePlus 8 Pro is the hero of the pack. Apart from its top-of-the-line chipset, it comes with the largest battery, the faster refresh rate, fast wireless charging and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For a side-by-side comparison with the rest of the specs, take a look at CNET's chart below. 

OnePlus Nord vs. Oneplus 8 vs. 8 Pro


 OnePlus Nord OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro
Display size, resolution 6.44-inch; 2,400x1,080-pixels 6.55-inch AMOLED; 1,080x2,400 pixels 6.78-inch AMOLED; 1,440x3,168 pixels
Pixel density 408ppi 402ppi 513ppi
Dimensions (inches) 6.23 x 2.88 x 0.32 in. 6.3 x 2.8 x 0.31 in. 6.51 x 2.93 x 0.35 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm 160 x 72.9 x 8.0mm 165 x 74.4 x 8.5mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 6.49 oz.; 184g 6.35 oz.; 180g 7.02 oz.; 199g
Mobile software Android 10 Android 10 Android 10
Camera 48-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 2-megapixel (macro), 5-megapixel (depth-sensing) 48-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (macro) 48-megapixel (standard), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 5-megapixel ("color filter")
Front-facing camera 32-megapixel, 8-megapixel (wide-angle) 16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB
RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB
Expandable storage No No No
Battery 4,115 mAh 4,300 mAh 4,510 mAh
Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No
Special features 5G-enabled, 90Hz refresh rate, 30w fast-charging 5G enabled; Warp Charge; 90Hz refresh rate 5G enabled; Warp Charge; reverse wireless charging; water resistant (IP68); 120Hz refresh rate
Price off-contract (USD) $572 (converted from 500 euros) $699 (8GB RAM/128GB), $799 (12GB RAM/256GB) $899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB)
Price (GBP) £453 (converted from 500 euros) £599 (8GB RAM/128GB), £699 (12GB RAM/256GB) TBA