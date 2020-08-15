OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 8 vs. 8 Pro: All the specs and how they compare

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus recently unveiled its more affordable Nord phone, marking the official launch of a brand-new line that company executives have described as a "new beginning" for the Chinese phone-maker. (Read our in-depth OnePlus Nord review here.) It came about three months after OnePlus debuted its flagship line for the year, the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus hasn't given exact US pricing details yet, but it has said that the Nord will cost under 500 euros, allowing more cost-conscious shoppers to get their hands on a OnePlus phone without breaking the bank, after the company has steadily increased its phones' price tags over the years. It's also a possible indicator that OnePlus is heading in a more affordable direction when it comes to pricing its phones. This year's OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which start at $699 and $899, respectively, are some of the company's most expensive handsets to date. While that's still below the $1,000 mark, it's a far cry from the $299 price tag of 2014's OnePlus One, which was the company's first device.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Nord bears a strong resemblance in design to the OnePlus 8 family of phones and also comes with 5G, but it has some key differences, including chipset and camera module. The Nord gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor (as seen in the Vivo X50 Pro), while the flagship OnePlus 8 handsets have the cutting-edge Snapdragon 865 chipset (as seen in the Galaxy S20, among others).

As for the camera setup, the Nord rocks two front-facing cameras -- a feature that outdoes both OnePlus phones. That setup includes a 32-megapixel lens and an ultra-wide selfie camera with a 105-degree field of view, which the Chinese phone-maker says will apparently save its users from the embarrassment of using a selfie stick. On the Nord's rear, you'll find four cameras. There's a 48-megapixel standard shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing lens that OnePlus chose to omit from the OnePlus 8, which has three rear cameras.

You can probably tell from the name, but the OnePlus 8 Pro is the hero of the pack. Apart from its top-of-the-line chipset, it comes with the largest battery, the faster refresh rate, fast wireless charging and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For a side-by-side comparison with the rest of the specs, take a look at CNET's chart below.