OnePlus Nord N200 5G is a $240 5G phone for T-Mobile

OnePlus

OnePlus has a new Nord 5G phone for the US, though it isn't the exact same device as the new Nord CE model that is coming to the rest of the world. On Tuesday the Chinese smartphone maker announced the T-Mobile- and Metro-exclusive Nord N200 5G, a budget phone that will retail for $240 when it goes on sale on June 25 (it will also be heading to Canada for CA$320).

The Nord brand is the name OnePlus uses for its budget-focused phones, which are generally several hundred dollars cheaper than its flagship phones, while scaling back the high-end processors and cameras found on devices like its Pro series. With a retail price of $240, the latest Nord becomes the most affordable 5G phone in T-Mobile's lineup, eclipsing even the $300 OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which arrived on the carrier earlier this year.

The low price, however, will require you to make a trade-off in specs. The N200 5G has a 6.49-inch full HD 90Hz display, but runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage (though it is expandable via microSD). On the camera side of things, the N200 has three rear lenses with a 13-megapixel main sensor, while a 16-megapixel shooter sits on the front.

There is also a 5,000-mAh battery that can be recharged through an 18-watt fast charger.

The new Nord CE, by contrast, would cost roughly $420 in the US but has a beefier Snapdragon 750G processor, a 64-megapixel main lens for its rear triple camera setup and has a base model that ships with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new N200 5G phone will be available at T-Mobile and Metro stores as well as at Best Buy, Amazon and B&H in the US.