OnePlus Nord CE review: A brilliant budget blower

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus Nord CE takes some of what made the previous Nord so appealing -- 5G speeds, multiple rear cameras and an attractive design -- and lops even more off the starting price. While last year's base model came in at £379, the Nord CE will set you back only £299. And who doesn't love a bit of savings?

Now playing: Watch this: OnePlus Nord CE is an excellent budget buy

The first Nord OnePlus launched last year as a big success in the company's eyes. It was OnePlus' best selling device in Europe and provided the best first day of sales in its history. But even more important is that I liked it, too. I did. I liked its bold blue look and I loved its compromise of performance and price.

So following up such a success is never going to be easy, particularly with rivals like Samsung offering dirt-cheap entries into 5G and even Apple offering affordable handsets like the iPhone SE.

And while it's processor performance isn't exactly stellar, the new Nord CE still offers everything you need for day-to-day use, including a decent camera setup and 5G connectivity, and does all at a very affordable price. If you're shopping on a budget then there's not much that comes close at this price.

As with its predecessor, the Nord CE is Europe-only, so those of you in the US will have to look elsewhere. For reference, its £299 starting price converts to $423 and AU$546.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

So what's good about this phone?

Well I love the look. It's got a frosted glass back which is deep blue but has this subtle purple edging which I think looks great. It's only 7.9mm thick which makes it comfortable to hold and even more comfortable to slide into your jeans. It's visually similar to the previous Nord, but I think it has a classier look overall. There's no IP rating for waterproofing, so keep it safe if you're taking calls in the rain or handling it around clumsy friends carrying drinks.

Now playing: Watch this: The budget phone features that matter the most

The screen is around 6.4-inches, much like its predecessor's, and its full HD resolution is sharp, vibrant and has bold, accurate colors. Perfectly good enough for gaming and watching some excellent YouTube videos (like on CNET's YouTube channel). Like and subscribe.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is actually a slight step down the range from last year's 765G chip. It's not often that a next generation phone uses lower-spec hardware than its predecessor, but it's clearly the main area OnePlus has tried to shave off some money in order to keep the asking price down.

In use, my review model (which has 12GB RAM, rather than the base 8GB) feels smooth and responsive. Lightweight games like Alto's Odyssey run with no problems and even more demanding titles like Asphalt 9: Legends play well enough for all but the most demanding of gamers. Photo editing in Snapseed meanwhile was as swift as you'd expect from any flagship phone, while navigating the Android 11-based interface is free of any kind of lag or annoying stuttering.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

So, yes, it's performance on benchmark tests may be a little below what last year's model offered, but in real-world use there's little difference: It's perfectly capable of handling your everyday essentials.

OnePlus Nord CE performance comparison OnePlus Nord CE 629 1,817 4,045 OnePlus Nord 618 1,966 4,656 iPhone SE 1,326 2,638 10,405 Legend: GeekBench 5 (single core) GeekBench 5 (multi core) 3D Mark Sling Shot Unlimited Note: Longer bars equals better performance

The rear cameras include a 64mp standard lens along with an 8mp wide angle and a 2mp monochrome sensor. It can take decent outdoor shots, with plenty of detail and a good handle on exposure. It's no rival to the iPhone 12 Pro, or even OnePlus's 9 Pro, but for the money it's not bad and will suit those of you who just want some nice snaps in the park perfectly well.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It supports fast charging, going up to 70% full in just 30 minutes, while the battery itself should give you a full day of mixed use. It offers 5G connectivity of course, it's got a fingerprint scanner built into the display and we've also got the return of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom -- something the previous Nord didn't have and great news for those of you still clinging to your wired headphones.