OnePlus' next phone will have two front cameras, report says

OnePlus has a new phone coming. The company has already taken to teasing its next device on Twitter and Instagram, with CEO Pete Lau posting on Tuesday that the phone will arrive first in Europe and India. Now, we have some more details on the front cameras, with a new report indicating the forthcoming phone will have two selfie cameras.

According to Android Central, quoting an "insider source," the next OnePlus phone will have dual 32- and 8-megapixel cameras on the front, a first for a OnePlus device. The cameras, the site notes, will be located in a cutout in the top-left corner with the 32-megapixel camera the main shooter and the 8-megapixel sensor a wide-angle lens.

The company's current OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro each have a single, 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus declined to comment.

Expected to be introduced at a July 10 event, the new OnePlus has been rumored to be called the OnePlus Z, OnePlus Lite or OnePlus Nord, with the company's Instagram playing into the rumors with the username OnePlusLiteZThing.

In addition to the dual front cameras, rumors suggest the phone will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and in-screen optical fingerprint sensor, support for 5G, either 6GB or 12GB of RAM and three rear cameras anchored by a 64-megapixel main shooter.

Pricing is rumored to start at $299, the same as the company's first phone, the OnePlus One.