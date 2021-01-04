OnePlus might be releasing a fitness tracker

OnePlus/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

OnePlus India on Monday hinted on Twitter that the company might have a fitness wearable in the works -- a first for the company. The tweet linked out to Amazon India, which says the device will have sleep and heart rate tracking technology. The news was noted earlier by The Verge.

"This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier," the tweet said.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear



Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

CNET reached out to OnePlus for more information, and we'll update when we hear back.

Tipsters have also tweeted rumors about the potential new device. Ishan Agarwal speculates that the new device is a fitness band, which will launch on Jan. 11 in India. Agarwal thinks the band -- in addition to sleep and heart rate tracking -- will have an AMOLED touch display, an IP68 rating, 13 exercise modes and up to two weeks of battery life. Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted a photo of what the band might look like.

See also: Best fitness trackers for 2021

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Fitness Plus: A workout plan built around your...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.