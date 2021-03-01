OnePlus is holding a March 8 event, teases 'something new is on the horizon'

OnLeaks/Voice

The OnePlus 9 launch may be only a few days away. Taking to Twitter on Monday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted, "Stay tuned for March 8," linking to a "moonshot" teaser page on the phone-maker's website.

The tweet comes amid growing speculation that the OnePlus 9 line is near. Leaks suggested late last year the phones would arrive in mid-March, which aligns well with this event. Rumored specs for the upcoming flagship OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a new camera array, 65-watt fast-charging and a possible 1440p 120Hz display. Leaker OnLeaks reports that the Pro will have a 6.7-inch curved display with a camera cutout in the upper left corner.

The company is also rumored to be partnering with camera company Hasselblad, as revealed by YouTuber Dave2D, and some on Twitter took Lau's tweet as a reference to a partnership given that Hasselblad was chosen by NASA to document the moon landing in 1969.

A OnePlus 9 Lite, or 9R, is also rumored to be in the works, though whether that will get the same camera upgrades remains to be seen. According to 91Mobiles, specs for this phone are rumored to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 64-megapixel main camera, a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen and a 5,000-mAh battery.

In addition to the OnePlus 9 line of phones, 91Mobiles notes that the company is also expected to introduce its first smartwatch, called the OnePlus Watch.