OnePlus invests $30M into 5G research and development

5G is the next step when it comes to mobile phones. OnePlus, known for its affordable phones with high-end features, will be ready for as it invests in the new technology.

OnePlus will invest almost $30 million to upscale and improve 5G research and development labs according to a release Thursday. The funds will go into areas such as radio frequency circuits, antennas and multimedia.

"5G is a top priority in our product strategy," Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, said in a release Thursday. "We have been investing in 5G for years and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos, and cloud storage services."

In an interview with CNET on Tuesday, Lau confirmed that the next batch of phones will have 5G. OnePlus released its first 5G phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro, last summer.