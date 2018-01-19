CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus hack exposed credit cards of up to 40,000 people

The phonemaker's website was breached, and credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes "may have been compromised."

OnePlus-5t-white-blanco

 Juan Garzón / CNET

If you bought a OnePlus phone between November and January, best check your credit card statement.

The phone maker on Friday confirmed that its website, oneplus.net, was hacked, potentially exposing detailed credit card information of up to 40,000 customers. 

The company sent an email to customers saying that card numbers, expiration dates and security codes "may have been compromised."

A malicious script on the company's pages was inserted, harvesting the information from web browsers. The company says it has been removed, but customers who entered information into the site between mid-November 2017 and Jan. 11, 2018 could be at risk.

The cause of the breach was not immediately known, ZDNet reports.

