OnePlus, Google are hosting a trippy-looking puzzle competition

OnePlus and Google are hosting a puzzle competition this week, and the game looks a bit like anime crossed with the 90's version of ReBoot.

The game is called Crackables, and will be free to play from a mobile phone browser. Players will be able to compete in it starting Tuesday, in which they will complete a series of puzzles to progress toward a $30,000 gaming setup grand prize. The puzzles are described as "Android-based crypto-puzzles," which is vague but the trailer appears to show puzzles in which a player would rotate shapes around.

Elimination will be part of the game, with the announcement noting that the first 1,000 people to complete the first three challenges will receive a microcontroller for the final rounds. Aside from the grand prize, the game will also feature other awards that are yet to be announced.

The game was created with the Google Asia-Pacific Zoo team, who developed the Crackables concept and used Google's Dialogflow platform to create a virtual chatbot "host." Creative studio Sleep Deprivation Lab has written the game.