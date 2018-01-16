OnePlus disables credit card payment after fraud reports

Juan Garzón/CNET

The OnePlus 5T is one of the best phones you can buy today -- but for now, you can't buy it with a credit card.

Following customer complaints about fraudulent activity on their credit card after using it on the company's site, OnePlus is disabling credit as a payment form. OnePlus' online store is the only official place to buy its phones.

"Over the weekend, members of the OnePlus community reported cases of unknown credit card transactions occurring on their credit cards post purchase from oneplus.net," a OnePlus employee wrote on the site's forums on Monday. "As a precaution, we are temporarily disabling credit card payments at oneplus.net. PayPal is still available, and we are exploring alternative secure payment options with our service providers," an update on Tuesday read.

This could be irritating news for those wanting to buy the company's latest phone, the 5T. An updated version of the OnePlus 5, the 5T emboldens the company's reputation as a producer of stellar phones for a price well below what rivals Samsung and Apple charge.

Accessibility has been a problem for the brand, as the online store is the only place to officially buy its products, but product manager Pete Lau told CNET recently that it'll soon begin talks with US carriers to help win new fans.