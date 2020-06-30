OnePlus confirms Nord as name of upcoming mid-range phone

Angela Lang/CNET

OnePlus has a new phone set to hit Europe and India shortly. After spending much of the last week teasing the device on social media, the company has posted an IGTV video on its dedicated Instagram page confirming the name OnePlus Nord and reiterating that its starting price will be under $500.

"Nord will be our first product below $500 in recent years," CEO Pete Lau says in the first of a self-published "OnePlus documentary" series showing off the development of the phone. "For OnePlus and the whole team, it's a massive challenge."

Expected to be announced on July 10, the new OnePlus is expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. Support for 5G, either 6GB or 12GB of RAM and multiple rear cameras anchored by a 64-megapixel main shooter are also rumored. A report last week suggested that the phone will have two front cameras, a 32-megapixel main lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Pricing is rumored to potentially start at $300, the same price as the original OnePlus One and a departure from the $699 and $899 starting prices for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.