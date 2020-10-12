CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei has seemingly left the phone maker, report says

Carl Pei was apparently missing from internal memos showing OnePlus leadership.

Josh Miller/CNET

The cofounder of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has seemingly left the company, according to a report Monday. Carl Pei was absent from an internal memo listing OnePlus' internal leadership, Android Police reported citing a screenshot by a Reddit user who suggested that Pei either stepped down or was sacked.

The reported departure comes just ahead of the OnePlus 8T event, which is happening on Oct. 14. OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2019, OnePlus ranked eighth in the US market with just 0.6% market share, according to Counterpoint Research, but its phone sales more than tripled last year -- by far the biggest gain of any company in the US market, the analyst firm said.

The first OnePlus phone debuted in 2014, relying on high specs at a lower price point than Samsung and Apple.