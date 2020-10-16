OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei says he's left company

Juan Garzon / CNET

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed in a forum post Friday that he's departed the company after nearly seven years. This follows a report that his name was absent from an internal memo listing the China-based phone maker's leadership.

"I've never regretted trusting my gut feeling, and this time it's no different. These past years, OnePlus has been my singular focus, and everything else has had to take a backseat," he said in the post. "I'm looking forward to taking some time off to decompress and catch up with my family and friends. And then follow my heart on to what's next."

Pei also thanked co-founder Pete Lau but didn't elaborate on "what's next." Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported that Pei is going to start his own venture.

