OnePlus CEO teases ultrawide camera on OnePlus 8 Pro

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Wednesday teased the camera setup on the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, sharing nighttime shots from the phone next to similar photos taken with an unnamed rival "flagship phone."

"Ultra wide that can get ultra close," Lau tweeted. "One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which)."

Ultra wide that can get ultra close.



One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which). pic.twitter.com/qOR1OiNod0 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 8, 2020

The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to feature a better camera with a 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, a new night portrait mode and more cinematic effects.

As follow-ups to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are confirmed to have 5G connectivity and 120Hz displays, a step up from 2019's 90Hz screens. The OnePlus 8 Pro will also support speedy 30W wireless charging. Because of these features, the phones are likely to be pricier.

For more information, check back with CNET on April 14 when we'll be covering the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launch.