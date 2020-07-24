CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Next stimulus bill Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date Disney delays Mulan indefinitely Halo Infinite Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase Taylor Swift drops surprise album SDCC 2020 China launches to Mars

OnePlus accidentally leaks hundreds of user emails, report says

Someone appears to have forgotten to hit BCC on a mass mailer.

Listen
- 00:30
OnePlus Nord
Juan Garzon / CNET

OnePlus reportedly exposed hundreds of customer emails this week when the company sent out a mass email regarding a research study, according to Android Police. Whoever sent the email appears to have forgotten to hit BCC to hide the addresses. 

The leak was fairly minor compared to others, with just over 270 email addresses reportedly being exposed. It's likely the email was sent to customers who signed up for a OnePlus UX survey following the 10.5.11 update. 

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 