OnePlus accidentally leaks hundreds of user emails, report says

Juan Garzon / CNET

OnePlus reportedly exposed hundreds of customer emails this week when the company sent out a mass email regarding a research study, according to Android Police. Whoever sent the email appears to have forgotten to hit BCC to hide the addresses.

The leak was fairly minor compared to others, with just over 270 email addresses reportedly being exposed. It's likely the email was sent to customers who signed up for a OnePlus UX survey following the 10.5.11 update.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.