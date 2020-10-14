OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 vs. OnePlus 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 7T: All the specs and how they stack up

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus launched its latest 5G phone, the OnePlus 8T, on Wednesday, just months after it released the excellent OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The new 8T costs $750, while the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launched at $700 and $900 respectively, though it's currently available at a $100 discount. ($750 converts to approximately £575 and AU$1,040.)

The Chinese phone-maker appears to have positioned this handset as an in-betweener to its April-launched devices bearing similar names. It has design similarities to the OnePlus 8, but borrows some of the better specs from the OnePlus 8 Pro. For instance, the OnePlus 8T has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which is the same size and type of display as the OnePlus 8 and all of the other phones, except for the OnePlus 8 Pro's larger 6.7-inch screen. Like the OnePlus 8 Pro, it has four cameras on its rear headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter and a 120Hz display, which is the phone's standout feature. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T, meanwhile, feature 90Hz displays, which means the screen refreshes 90 times per second.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Under the hood, OnePlus has crammed a class-leading Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 4,500-mAh battery into the relatively slick OnePlus 8T. But apart from the premium hardware, there are also some new features like an always-on display and a refreshed interface courtesy of software upgrades. In fact, the OnePlus 8T is the first flagship from the Chinese company (perhaps even its first phone ever) to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, however, can update to Google's latest mobile OS. It's unclear at the time of the writing whether that's the case for the OnePlus 7T.

As you can probably tell from its name, the OnePlus 7 is the oldest device from the bunch. At $599, it was also the cheapest at launch, though prices may have dropped further since its launch in 2019. Although it has fewer lenses than the OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is the only phone of the four to feature a telephoto lens.

For more details on the similarities and differences of these OnePlus phone, check out our specs chart below. If you need to go deeper, read our reviews of the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 vs. OnePlus 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 8T OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 7T Display size, resolution 6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels 6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels 6.78-inch AMOLED; 3,168x1,440 pixels 6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080-pixels Pixel density 402ppi 402ppi 513ppi 402ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.33 x 2.92 x 0.33 in 6.3 x 2.8 x 0.31 in 6.51 x 2.93 x 0.35 in 6.34 x 2.93 x 0.32 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm 160 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm 165 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.63 oz; 188g 6.35 oz; 180g 7.02 oz; 199g 6.70 oz; 190g Mobile software Android 11 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Camera 48-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro), 2-megapixel (monochrome) 48-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (macro) 48-megapixel (standard), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 5-megapixel ('color filter') 48-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) Front-facing camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Storage 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB Expandable storage No No No No Battery 4,500mAh 4,300mAh 4,510mAh 3,800mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen In-screen Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No No Special features 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; T-Mobile version is water resistant (IP68) 5G enabled; fast charging; 90Hz screen refresh rate; T-Mobile and Verizon version is water resistant (IP68) 5G enabled; Warp Charge; reverse wireless charging; water resistant (IP68); 120Hz refresh rate 90Hz display, dual-SIM, Warp Charge 30T Price off-contract (USD) $749 (unlocked) $699 (unlocked, 8GB RAM/128GB); $799 (Verizon, 8GB RAM/128GB); $799 (unlocked 12GB RAM/256GB) $899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB) $599 Price (GBP) Converts to £575 £599 (8GB RAM/128GB), £699 (12GB RAM/256GB) £799 (8GB RAM/128GB), £899 (12GB RAM/256GB) Converts to £460 Price (AUD) Converts to AU$1,040 UK converts to: AU$1,180 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,370 (12GB RAM/256GB) UK converts to: AU$1,570 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,770 (12GB RAM/256GB) Converted: AU$889

Note all prices displayed are at launch.