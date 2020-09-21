OnePlus 8T launch date set for Oct. 14

OnePlus

OnePlus announced on Monday that we can expect to see its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, unveiled on Oct.14. Little is known yet about this new device, with the teaser released by the company stating only "ultra stops at nothing."

The company released the first phones in its 8 series earlier this year, and they were the first phones from OnePlus to offer 5G. The OnePlus 8 in particular impressed us by remaining relatively affordable in spite of its high-end hardware. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a super-impressive high-end phone that we found to be just a little too pricey.

We'd expect the OnePlus 8T, like its predecessors, to be 5G-compatible, while hopefully offering some extra features too.

"With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device," said OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau in a statement. "I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience."

We don't have long to wait to find out more about the device. The OnePlus 8T launch event will be streamed online on Oct. 14 at 7 a.m. PT. Keep your eyes on CNET for all the latest OnePlus news and for our first impressions of the 8T as soon as we have more details.

See also: Our OnePlus 8 in-depth review