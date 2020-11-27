OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition hands-on: This phone is awesome

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus has teamed up with upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 to create a version of the OnePlus 8T that looks like it's been pulled straight from the game. The special-edition handset will be available in limited numbers and will only be on sale in mainland China, so we were super excited to get hold of a model to unwrap and photograph ourselves.

Physically, the phone is pretty much unchanged from the regular OnePlus 8T. It's a phone we gave a superb score to in our full review thanks to its great performance, fast charging and 120Hz display. All of those features are on the Cyberpunk edition, but they're all wrapped up in this awesome body.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The rear of the phone combines a glossy glass back that appears to have been sand-blasted to give a frosted effect that looks a bit like like carbon fiber.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

You'll find the Cyberpunk logo etched in blazing neon yellow at the bottom of the phone, as well as yellow streaks around the bottom edge of the phone. It certainly stands out.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The 6.55-inch display is unchanged, so the phone doesn't feel any different to hold than the regular 8T. However, with such an awesome design you're unlikely to want to hide this one away inside a case -- take extra care if you're carrying it outside!

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

As part of the special-edition package, the phone comes with these pin badges. I haven't played Cyberpunk yet, nor am I familiar with the lore of the game, so "Valentinos" and "The Mox" don't mean a lot to me. I believe that Night City is the main locale in which the game is set.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone runs a China-specific version of OnePlus' software, which has been given a Cyberpunk overhaul, with cool new icons and backgrounds.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone looks really awesome, and I personally think it's a shame that it's only going to be available in China. It'd certainly be on my wishlist if a global edition went on sale.