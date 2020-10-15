OnePlus 8T vs. its rivals: iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 11 vs. Pixel 5 vs. Galaxy S20 FE

OnePlus boldly chose to launch its new 5G phone a day after the debut of the iPhone 12. The $750 OnePlus 8T, unveiled online Wednesday, is the Chinese phone-maker's attempt at "raising the bar," after it launched the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in April. ($750 converts to approximately £575 and AU$1,040.) Although the timing seems curious, it follows OnePlus' usual release pattern of putting out a major new phone in the spring followed by an incremental fall upgrade in the form of a "T" phone.

The OnePlus 8T has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a class-leading Snapdragon 865 processor, and four rear cameras. The 8T is the first non-Google phone to ship with Android 11, the company says. It comes with new additions including a refreshed user interface and and always-on display. But the competition is stiff and there are a bunch of high-powered and reliable rivals to choose from that won't break the bank, either: the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and the Pixel 5.

At $799, the iPhone 12 is the the most expensive of the four, while the Pixel 5 and S20 FE are on the other end of a narrow spectrum starting at $699. Apple has reduced the price of last year's iPhone 11 to $599.

One key difference is the 8T's 65W fast-charger, which it says can fully revitalize its 4,500-mAh battery in under 40 minutes. But one thing the OnePlus's latest flagship lacks is a formal IP rating for water and dust resistance (the unlocked version at least -- the T-Mobile variant is rated IP68). But the unlocked version isn't entirely vulnerable: OnePlus says the 8T is splash-proof and this claim checked out with the OnePlus 7 Pro, according to CNET editor Lynn La.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

All five phones boast multiple-camera arrays, but only the S20 FE has a telephoto lens and expandable storage. Google killed the telephoto lens in the Pixel 5 replacing it with an ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 5 also has a slower 90Hz display and an older processor even though it's Google's most premium and advanced phone.

If you need specific numbers, check out our chart below. If you need to get even more insights, read CNET's reviews of the OnePlus 8T, Pixel 5, S20 FE, and iPhone 11.

OnePlus 8T vs. rivals

OnePlus 8T iPhone 12 Google Pixel 5 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE iPhone 11 Display size, resolution 6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 6-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.5-inch super AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels Pixel density 402ppi 460ppi 432ppi 405ppi 326ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.33x2.92x0.33 inches 5.78x2.82x0.29 inches 5.7x2.8x0.3 inches 6.29x2.97x0.33 inches 5.94x2.98x0.33 inches Dimensions (Millimeters) 160.7x74.1x8.4 mm 146.7x71.5x7.4 mm 144.7x70.4x8.0 mm 159.8x75.5x8.4 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.63 oz; 188g 5.78oz; 164g 5.33 oz; 151g 190g 6.84 oz; 194g Mobile software Android 11 iOS 14 Android 11 Android 10 iOS 13 Camera 48-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro), 2-megapixel (monochrome) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (3x telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) Front-facing camera 16-megapixel 12-megapixel 8-megapixel 32-megapixel 12-megapixel with Face ID Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple Bionic 14 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G) Samsung Exynos 990 (4G) Apple A13 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM 8GB Undisclosed 8GB 6GB Not disclosed Expandable storage No No No 1TB None Battery 4,500 mAh Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1 hour longer than iPhone XR Fingerprint sensor In-screen None (FaceID) Rear In-screen None (Face ID) Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C Lightning Headphone jack No No No No No Special features 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); 65W charger 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) 5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging 120Hz screen refresh rate, support for 30W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price (USD) $749 (unlocked) $799 (64GB), $849 (128GB), $949 (256GB) Unlocked: $829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB) $699 $699 $699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB) Price (GBP) Converts to £580 £799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB) £599 £599 (4G) £699 (5G) £729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB) Price (AUD) Converts to AUD $ 1,045 AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$999 Converts to AU$975 AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)

All prices noted in chart are at launch.