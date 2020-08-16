CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Trump issues new order to force TikTok sale Apple sued by Epic over Fortnite removal Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Second stimulus check Netflix's The Devil All the Time trailer Avatar creators depart Netflix show

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs comparison chart: 8 vs. 8 Pro vs. 7 Pro vs. 7T vs. 7T Pro

Here's how the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro stack up against the company's older phones.

Listen
- 01:26
oneplus-8-8-pro-13

The new OnePlus 8 Pro (right) and the OnePlus 8 (left).

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 8 and the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest flagship phones launched by the popular Chinese company (OnePlus Nord was also released this summer). Both are available now and we've already given them the full review treatment. As OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told us exclusively, both phones support 5G, which is one of the biggest additions to the range over last year's 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro. Expect faster internet speeds and lower latency, as long as you're in an area that supports 5G and you have a compatible phone plan.

The OnePlus 8 is the hero of the pair, coming with four cameras. There's a standard zoom, a super-wide angle, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel "color filter" camera, which seems to allow you to take images with infrared-style effects. It's one camera more than last year's range, which lacked the color filter but were otherwise functionally similar. The front-facing camera is found in a cut-out in the display, rather than in a slide-out unit housed in the top edge. (Some may see this as a step backward.) Its 16-megapixel resolution remains unchanged however. 

oneplus-7t-pro-21

The OnePlus 7T Pro

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pack the latest Qualcomm 865 chips, both are available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both support fast charging. The 8 Pro adds fast wireless charging to the mix and it's the first OnePlus phone to come with an IP68 rating, meaning it's better protected against water and dust. 

You can see the full breakdown of specs in the chart below. 

OnePlus specs comparison


 OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7T McLaren edition
Display size, resolution 6.55-inch AMOLED; 1,080x2,400 pixels 6.78-inch AMOLED; 1,440x3,168 pixels 6.67-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440-pixels 6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080-pixels 6.67-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440-pixels 6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080-pixels
Pixel density 402ppi 513ppi 516ppi 402ppi 516ppi 402ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.3x2.8x0.31 in 6.51x2.93x0.35 in 6.4x2.99x0.35 in 6.34x2.93x0.32 in 6.40x2.99x0.35 in 6.40x2.99x0.35 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 160x72.9x8.0 mm 165x74.4x8.5 mm 162.6x75.9x8.8 mm 160.94x74.44x8.13 mm 162.6x75.9x8.8 mm 162.6x75.9x8.8 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 180g 199g 7.27 oz; 206g 6.70 oz; 190g 7.27 oz; 206g 7.27 oz; 206g
Mobile software Android 10 Android 10 Android 9.0 with OxygenOS Android 10 with OxygenOS Android 10 with OxygenOS Android 10 with OxygenOS
Camera 48-megapixel main, 2-megapixel macro lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel "color filter" 48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 48-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
Front-facing camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Storage 128GB, 256B 128GB, 256B 128GB, 256GB 128GB 256GB 256GB
RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB 6GB, 8GB, 12GB 8GB 8GB 12GB
Expandable storage None None None None None None
Battery 4,300 mAh 4,300 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,800 mAh 4,085 mAh 4,085 mAh
Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen (optical) In-screen In-screen In-screen
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No No No No
Special features 5G enabled, fast charging, 90Hz display 5G enabled, fast charging, fast wireless charging, 120Hz display 90Hz display, pop-up selfie camera, dual-SIM, Warp Charging 90Hz display, dual-SIM, Warp Charge 30T 90Hz display, dual-SIM, Warp Charge 30T 90Hz display, dual-SIM, Warp Charge 30T
Price off-contract (USD) $699 (8GB RAM/128GB), $799 (12GB RAM/256GB) $899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB) $669 (128GB/6GB); $699 (256GB/8GB); $749 (256GB/12GB) $599 UK converts to: $900 UK converts to: $1,010
Price (GBP) £599 (8GB RAM/128GB), £699 (12GB RAM/256GB) £799 (8GB RAM/128GB), £899 (12GB RAM/256GB) £649 (128GB/6GB); £699 (256GB/8GB); £799 (256GB/12GB) £549 £699 £799
Price (AUD) UK converts to: AU$1,180 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,370 (12GB RAM/256GB) UK converts to: AU$1,570 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,770 (12GB RAM/256GB) UK converts to: AU$960 (128GB/6GB); AU$1,010 (256GB/8GB); AU$1,080 (256GB/12GB) UK converts to: AU$1,080 UK converts to: AU$1,370 UK converts to: AU$1,570