OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs comparison chart: 8 vs. 8 Pro vs. 7 Pro vs. 7T vs. 7T Pro

The OnePlus 8 and the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest flagship phones launched by the popular Chinese company (OnePlus Nord was also released this summer). Both are available now and we've already given them the full review treatment. As OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told us exclusively, both phones support 5G, which is one of the biggest additions to the range over last year's 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro. Expect faster internet speeds and lower latency, as long as you're in an area that supports 5G and you have a compatible phone plan.
The OnePlus 8 is the hero of the pair, coming with four cameras. There's a standard zoom, a super-wide angle, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel "color filter" camera, which seems to allow you to take images with infrared-style effects. It's one camera more than last year's range, which lacked the color filter but were otherwise functionally similar. The front-facing camera is found in a cut-out in the display, rather than in a slide-out unit housed in the top edge. (Some may see this as a step backward.) Its 16-megapixel resolution remains unchanged however.
Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pack the latest Qualcomm 865 chips, both are available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both support fast charging. The 8 Pro adds fast wireless charging to the mix and it's the first OnePlus phone to come with an IP68 rating, meaning it's better protected against water and dust.
You can see the full breakdown of specs in the chart below.
OnePlus specs comparison
|
|OnePlus 8
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|OnePlus 7T
|OnePlus 7T Pro
|OnePlus 7T McLaren edition
|Display size, resolution
|6.55-inch AMOLED; 1,080x2,400 pixels
|6.78-inch AMOLED; 1,440x3,168 pixels
|6.67-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440-pixels
|6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080-pixels
|6.67-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440-pixels
|6.55-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080-pixels
|Pixel density
|402ppi
|513ppi
|516ppi
|402ppi
|516ppi
|402ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.3x2.8x0.31 in
|6.51x2.93x0.35 in
|6.4x2.99x0.35 in
|6.34x2.93x0.32 in
|6.40x2.99x0.35 in
|6.40x2.99x0.35 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|160x72.9x8.0 mm
|165x74.4x8.5 mm
|162.6x75.9x8.8 mm
|160.94x74.44x8.13 mm
|162.6x75.9x8.8 mm
|162.6x75.9x8.8 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|180g
|199g
|7.27 oz; 206g
|6.70 oz; 190g
|7.27 oz; 206g
|7.27 oz; 206g
|Mobile software
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 with OxygenOS
|Android 10 with OxygenOS
|Android 10 with OxygenOS
|Android 10 with OxygenOS
|Camera
|48-megapixel main, 2-megapixel macro lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide
|48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel "color filter"
|48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|48-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|Front-facing camera
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|Storage
|128GB, 256B
|128GB, 256B
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB
|256GB
|256GB
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB, 12GB
|6GB, 8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|8GB
|12GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Battery
|4,300 mAh
|4,300 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|3,800 mAh
|4,085 mAh
|4,085 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-screen
|In-screen
|In-screen (optical)
|In-screen
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled, fast charging, 90Hz display
|5G enabled, fast charging, fast wireless charging, 120Hz display
|90Hz display, pop-up selfie camera, dual-SIM, Warp Charging
|90Hz display, dual-SIM, Warp Charge 30T
|90Hz display, dual-SIM, Warp Charge 30T
|90Hz display, dual-SIM, Warp Charge 30T
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$699 (8GB RAM/128GB), $799 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|$899 (8GB RAM/128GB), $999 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|$669 (128GB/6GB); $699 (256GB/8GB); $749 (256GB/12GB)
|$599
|UK converts to: $900
|UK converts to: $1,010
|Price (GBP)
|£599 (8GB RAM/128GB), £699 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|£799 (8GB RAM/128GB), £899 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|£649 (128GB/6GB); £699 (256GB/8GB); £799 (256GB/12GB)
|£549
|£699
|£799
|Price (AUD)
|UK converts to: AU$1,180 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,370 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|UK converts to: AU$1,570 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,770 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|UK converts to: AU$960 (128GB/6GB); AU$1,010 (256GB/8GB); AU$1,080 (256GB/12GB)
|UK converts to: AU$1,080
|UK converts to: AU$1,370
|UK converts to: AU$1,570
