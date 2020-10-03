OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs comparison chart: 8 vs. 8 Pro vs. 7 Pro vs. 7T vs. 7T Pro

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Until the OnePlus 8T is announced on Oct. 14, the OnePlus 8 and the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro are the most recent flagship phones launched by the popular Chinese company (OnePlus Nord was also released this summer). Both are available now and we gave them the full review treatment. As OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told us exclusively, both phones support 5G, which is one of the biggest additions to the range over last year's 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro. Expect faster internet speeds and lower latency, as long as you're in an area that supports 5G and you have a compatible phone plan.

The OnePlus 8 is the hero of the pair, coming with four cameras. There's a standard zoom, a super-wide angle, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel "color filter" camera, which seems to allow you to take images with infrared-style effects. It's one camera more than last year's range, which lacked the color filter but were otherwise functionally similar. The front-facing camera is found in a cut-out in the display, rather than in a slide-out unit housed in the top edge. (Some may see this as a step backward.) Its 16-megapixel resolution remains unchanged however.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pack the latest Qualcomm 865 chips, both are available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both support fast charging. The 8 Pro adds fast wireless charging to the mix and it's the first OnePlus phone to come with an IP68 rating, meaning it's better protected against water and dust.

You can see the full breakdown of specs in the chart below.